New Nipomo Battery Plant Owner Provides Tour of Facility, says ‘The Community Should Feel Safe’

NIPOMO, Calif. - The owners of the new Nipomo battery plant provided a tour to the media and county officials on Thursday morning, giving an inside look at the much-discussed facility that has drawn a lot of attention over the past few months.

During the 90-minute tour, leaders with Houston-based Alpha Omega Power, which owns the Caballero Battery Energy Storage Site (BESS), answered questions from media members about its operations and safety features.

"The community should feel safe because these assets has undergone a battery of real life tests," said Guillaume Dufay, Alpha Omega Power Co-Founder/Chief Technology Officer. "It has undergone a battery of inspections directly from CAL FIRE (San Luis Obispo County Fire Department) that came to the site here during the commissioning and it has also complied with all the latest regulations and all the strict requirements from the National Fire Protection Association. We have done simulations. We have done real life tests to prove that a fire event or any kind of emergency situation is extremely unlikely, and if it ever happens, it will be contained. It will be managed and it has been proven to not cause any risk for life and safety and property around the area."

The Caballero plant has been in operation since April 1, less than three months after a battery plant facility in Moss Landing in Monterey County caught fire.

In the aftermath of the Moss Landing incident, many in Nipomo community and surrounding areas raised concerns about having a battery facility located close to their home.

However, the Caballero operators point out the two facilities are entirely different in their design and safety features.

They added the company is hoping to provide transparency about the Nipomo plant through the media tour and a townhall meeting that was held on Wednesday night.

"There's just absolutely no risk, for you or for anybody who lives in the vicinity," said Dufay. "This is one of the safest industrial developments that you can have in this country. The more interest from the public is better for our industry. We are proud of what we've done. This is very safe. We want to share that. We want to bring that out to the community. We did an open house yesterday to to share the same message. We are here. This asset is safe. This is what it does. There's no mystery. There's no magic here. We charge lithium ion batteries and we discharge them, and we have all the fire and safety equipment and all the analysis that have been done to comply with all the latest codes."

