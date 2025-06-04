Firefighters from across SLO County gather in Nipomo to train on lithium battery fires

NIPOMO, Calif. – Firefighters from multiple agencies will be participating in training at the Caballero Battery Energy Storage System facility on June 4, June 5, and June 9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The series of comprehensive training exercises are intended to familiarize fire responders with the battery facility's layout, fire protection measures, and proper procedures during a critical response explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department in a press release.

The Nipomo-based battery storage facility plays a key role in the area's energy infrastructure, but a fire at the facility would involve lithium-ion batteries noted the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

"By taking the time to understand the facility’s features and review our emergency protocols, we’re

ensuring that our firefighters and neighboring agencies are fully prepared to respond effectively in the

event of an emergency," detailed Ryan Grebe, Public Information Officer for San Luis Obispo County Fire.

Planning and training exercises at the facility include:

A thorough walkthrough of the facility

Review of built-in fire protections systems and suppression measures on-site

In-depth operational strategies for a lithium-ion battery incident

Evacuation planning and response coordination for a large-scale event

Hazardous materials response procedures coordination with staff at the facility

Adapting response measures to safely battle fires at lithium-ion battery storage facilities became clear after fires at a Monterey County facility earlier this year.

A pair of fires at the Vistra Energy lithium-ion battery storage facility in Moss Landing resulted in the evacuation of over 1,000 people, the closure of Highway 1, and the declaration of a local state of emergency.

Moss Landing Power Plant fire in January of 2025. Image courtesy of KION

"I think that this is, uh, can best be described as a worst-case scenario of a disaster that's happened here. Nobody really predicted anything on this line," explained Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church about the unique challenge of the fire at the Moss Landing lithium battery storage facility. "This is really a lot more than just a fire, it's a wake-up call for this industry. And if we're going to be moving ahead with sustainable energy we need to have safe battery systems in place."

The larger of the two fires in January was allowed to burn itself out over concerns that turning hoses on the burning batteries would create toxic runoff.

Moss Landing fire in January 2025. Image courtesy of KION.

Despite those concerns and a modified fire response, preliminary data from the Monterey County Environmental Health Bureau showed high levels of cobalt in the soil near the facility after the fire.

The Vistra Energy facility was brought back online on June 1 of this year.