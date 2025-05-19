Oceano man arrested for assault with deadly weapon among other crimes Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 26-year-old Oceano man was arrested for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats after stealing from a San Luis Obispo business Friday night, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The 26-year-old laid shirtless in the hallway of the business at the 500 block of Higuera Street when an employee told him he had to leave at 10:24 p.m. on Friday, according to the SLOPD.

The Oceano man left but later returned, charging his cellphone in a bathroom within the business before an argument between him and the employee broke out, according to the SLOPD.

The employee told the 26-year-old he would call the police and began filming the encounter before the Oceano man knocked the phone out of the employee's hand, according to the SLOPD.

The Oceano man then pulled a knife on the employee and threatened to kill him before the employee put up a trash can to defend himself from the attack, according to the SLOPD.

The 26-year-old then continued to threaten the employee, ran out of the restroom with the employee's phone in hand, and later destroyed the employee's phone in a nearby parking lot.

SLOPD officers could not initially find the Oceano man but later identified him thanks to surveillance footage.

SLOPD officers recognized the 26-year-old near Santa Rosa Park before arresting him in the park's parking lot May 17.

The Oceano man was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is currently being held without bail under the following charges: