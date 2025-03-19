Training exercises this week providing real-world scenarios for SLO County fire agencies

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County fire agencies are going through a week-long series of intense training exercises at a donated home in rural Arroyo Grande.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo County is the lead agency heading up the operation and described the training as an opportunity to simulate real-world scenarios, allowing firefighters to practice critical techniques such as fire suppression, search and rescue, ventilation, and incident command.

The training exercises are allowing firefighters the chance to train with advanced equipment and technology, including fire engines, protective gear, and specialized tools.

The public is advised smoke may be seen in parts of South San Luis Obispo County during the operation which will run through Friday.