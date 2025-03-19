Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Training exercises this week providing real-world scenarios for SLO County fire agencies

Fire Training
Dave Alley/KEYT
By
today at 11:03 am
Published 11:30 am

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County fire agencies are going through a week-long series of intense training exercises at a donated home in rural Arroyo Grande.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo County is the lead agency heading up the operation and described the training as an opportunity to simulate real-world scenarios, allowing firefighters to practice critical techniques such as fire suppression, search and rescue, ventilation, and incident command.

The training exercises are allowing firefighters the chance to train with advanced equipment and technology, including fire engines, protective gear, and specialized tools.

The public is advised smoke may be seen in parts of South San Luis Obispo County during the operation which will run through Friday.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

