Steven Jeffrey Ruhl of Arroyo Grande arrested for two counts of lewd acts on a child by force or fear

today at 4:15 pm
Published 4:32 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Steven Jeffrey Ruhl, 67, of Arroyo Grande was arrested Thursday for two counts of lewd acts on a child by force or fear and law enforcement expect additional survivors to come forward.

On March 13, around 2:12 p.m., detectives arrested the 67-year-old at the San Luis Obispo Airport where he was returning from a business trip following an investigation into a sexual assault allegation stated a press release Friday from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Ruhl was booked into the San Luis Obispo Jail on two counts of violating California Penal Code 288(b)(1)-Lewd Acts with a Minor Child Under the Age of 14 by Force or Fear and his bail was set at $100,000 shared the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Anyone with information about this investigation or to report other potential sexual assault survivors, contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department's Investigations Bureau at 805-473-5127 or through email at jcastillo@arroyogrande.org.

KEYT
Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

