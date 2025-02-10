California Mid-State Fair announces musical guest 311 with opening act Iration for July 18 concert

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced Monday that the latest musical act to join the summertime event is 311 with special guest Iration opening at the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Tickets for the July show go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 starting at 10 a.m. on the fair's official website, www.MidStateFair.com.

The band 311 has been grooving for over 30 years in the modern rock scene with their original lineup: Nick Hexum on vocals and guitar, SA Martinez on vocals and turntables, Chad Sexton on drums, P-Nut on bass, and Tim Mahoney on lead guitar.

Known for their fusion of rock, reggae, funk, and rap, the band originally formed in Omaha, Nebraska, has sold over 10 million albums, had over 1.5 billion streams globally, and notched ten consecutive Top 10 charting albums.

The opening act is alternative rock and reggae fusion group Iration, formed almost two decades ago in Isla Vista.

The group has generated over one billion streams and draws elements of rock, pop, and reggae.

Iration will open the show on July 18 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Chumash Grandstand Arena within the Paso Robles Event Center as part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

The California Mid-State Fair will run from July 16 through July 27 with the theme of "Off To The Races!"