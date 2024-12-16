SLO Airport employees picketing for wages, safety, and health care

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - For over a year, Piedmont Airlines and the Communications Workers of American (CWA) bargaining team have been in negotiations for better conditions, but the company has yet to respond.

Passenger service and ramp workers report low wages, a reliance on help from the government, and sometimes no health coverage.

Employees are picketing to announce that they are no longer able to wait for negotiations to keep playing out, and they would like some decisions to be made.

Piedmont Airlines is owned by parent company American Airlines, and the CWA team consists of employees of Piedmont Airlines.