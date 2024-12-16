Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

SLO Airport employees picketing for wages, safety, and health care

Dave Alley/KEYT
Dave Alley/KEYT
Dave Alley/KEYT
By
today at 10:10 am
Published 10:42 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - For over a year, Piedmont Airlines and the Communications Workers of American (CWA) bargaining team have been in negotiations for better conditions, but the company has yet to respond.

Passenger service and ramp workers report low wages, a reliance on help from the government, and sometimes no health coverage.

Employees are picketing to announce that they are no longer able to wait for negotiations to keep playing out, and they would like some decisions to be made.

Piedmont Airlines is owned by parent company American Airlines, and the CWA team consists of employees of Piedmont Airlines.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content