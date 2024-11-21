Nathan Daniel Abate sentenced eight years and eight months for the sexual assault of two people

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Nathan Daniel Abate was sentenced to eight years and eight months after his conviction for the sexual assault of two people between 2009 and 2012.

On Oct. 18, 2024, a San Luis Obispo County jury found 36-year-old Abate guilty of three counts of sexual assault that occurred between January of 2009 and Dec. 21, 2012, stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release about Thursday's sentencing.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Dittrich presented evidence during the thirteen-day trial that Abate consistently provided alcohol to younger women before sexually assaulting them.

Abate was convicted and sentenced on the following charges:

Rape by Force or Violence

Rape of an Intoxicated Victim

Oral Copulation of a Person Under the Age of 18

The jury deadlocked, nine of the 12 jurors voted to convict, on an additional charge of rape by force or violence for a third survivor shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office added that the jury also found true the following aggravating factors: the victims were particularly vulnerable, Abate induced a minor to participate in the crime, the crimes were carried out with planning and sophistication, Abate violated a position of trust when committing his crimes, and Abate's actions posed a serious danger to society.

Thursday's sentence was the maximum sentence allowed under state law for these criminal offenses explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"The jury verdict and this appropriate prison sentence tells all sexual assault survivors in San Luis Obispo County that we are here for you, we will listen, and we will tirelessly seek accountability and justice no matter when the crime occurred," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "I am proud of our hardworking team of law enforcement, victim advocates, and prosecutors who seek truth and justice every day in our courthouse for those in our community who have been harmed."

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual violence in San Luis Obispo County, you are encouraged to contact the local law enforcement agency were the crime(s) occurred or a victims assistance organization such as the Lumina Alliance or the San Luis Obispo County Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center at 805-781-5821.