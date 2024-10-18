Nathan Daniel Abate convicted of three sexually violent crimes against two women

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Nathan Daniel Abate was convicted by a jury of three counts of sexual assault on two different survivors after a 13-day trial.

Abate was convicted of Forcible Rape, Rape of an Intoxicated Victim, and Oral Copulation of a Person Under the Age of 18 stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

The jury remained deadlocked on a charge of Forcible Rape of a third survivor with nine of 12 jurors voting for a guilty verdict shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the jury also found true the following aggravating factors:

Victims were Particularly Vulnerable

Induced a Minor to Participate in the Crime

Crimes were carried out with Planning and Sophistication

Violation of a Position of Trust when Committing the Crimes

Engaged in Violent Conduct that Posed a Serious Danger to Society

During the nearly three-week trial, the jury was provided evidence detailing multiple acts of sexual violence against several young female survivors between January of 2009 and Dec. 21, 2012, explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"I want to commend the young women who bravely reported the crimes that had occurred when they were much younger and so vulnerable," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "Unfortunately, those who are victimized by sexual assault often feel shame and carry emotional pain by the abuse that should never have been inflicted upon them. The courage of these women to speak up and to testify, together with these guilty verdicts, will show other victims that there can be accountability for their abusers in our criminal and victim justice system. I also thank the jurors for their time and attention in serving on this very important case."

After the verdicts were read, Abate was remanded to custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail pending his sentencing hearing currently scheduled for Nov. 12, 2024 in Department 6 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

If you or someone you know has survived a sexual assault, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office encourages you to contact law enforcement where the incident occurred.

The San Luis Obispo County Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center can help too. The Center can be reached at 805-781-5821.