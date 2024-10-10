SLO Police turn to the public for help identifying person involved with Wednesday robbery

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police are turning to the public for help in identifying the person pictured above who is connected to a robbery at Conserv Fuel in the 2200 block of Broad Street that happened Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the robbery happened around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Donovan at 805-594-8033 and reference the incident as case #241009114.