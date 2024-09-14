Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Juvenile arrested in Paso Robles for bear mace possession

KEYT
By
today at 11:11 am
Published 11:47 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Police officers arrested a male juvenile after reports of him having a handgun and using it to chase another juvenile Friday afternoon.

A school resource officer from Liberty Continuation located one of the involved teenagers and after an investigation, found out that he had bear mace instead of a firearm, according to the PRPD.

Officers then arrested the juvenile who had bear mace while the other ran from the scene. This incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Those with more information on the incident are asked to contact the PRPD via phone or anonymously.

Caleb Nguyen

