New pickleball courts open in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Four new permanent pickleball courts have been unveiled at Mentone Basin Park in Grover Beach near S. 14th Street.

"Mentone Basin Park is a beautiful spot in Grover Beach, next to a stormwater basin that people can use during the day, a nice walking trail around here. And now for pickleball courts for the community to use," said Matthew Bronson, City Manager.

In 2022, the City added temporary pickleball lines to an existing tennis court.

The rise in demand and the City Council's approval led to a permanent conversion.

"We don't have enough courts," said pickleball player Joy Danley from Arroyo Grande. "Because the other courts are so packed with lessons and clubs and this is the first one that's recreation."

The new site will be open for recreational use year round.

City Leaders called pickleball one of the fastest growing sports in the county and community.