SLO County heatwave prompts health and safety guidance from Dignity Health and first responders

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – With more extreme heat on the way to the Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County is expected to see triple digits in temperatures this week.

Dignity Health staff said the best ways to stay hydrated is by drinking plenty of water and taking in electrolytes.

Tips staff share to stay cool in the heat include: Drink cool liquids, wear lighter more breathable clothing, and go somewhere with cooler air.

Some common symptoms of heat stroke are fatigue, dizziness and headaches.

Dignity Health said pets and young children are also at high risk of a heat stroke.