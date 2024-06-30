Police search for suspects for armed robbery in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Police officers are looking for suspects in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store that happened early Friday, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department (AGPD).

A store employee reported three male subjects wore masks and pointed a gun at them while demanding money, explained the AGPD.

Officers obtained video from the store and are trying to identify the suspects who also threatened the clerk before leaving, detailed the AGPD.

The suspects were last seen running from the business and those with information on the incident are asked to contact the AGPD Detective Unit or Crime Stoppers.