Local Non-profit Harvestly is delivering organic produce to the Central Coast

today at 6:48 pm
Published 7:26 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The local non-profit Harvestly is delivering organic produce to people from Paso Robles to Orcutt.

This Sunday they hosted a family friendly event with their local vendors for people to sample their foods first hand.

Harvestly was first created by Cal Poly students in 2020 and is now officially a non-profit organization.

People can go online and shop for their groceries from local farmers and ranchers and it all delivered to their doorstep.

Vendors vary from fruits, vegetables, dairy, baked goods and much more.

To find out more visit the link below.

https://harvestly.org/about-us/

