Cal Poly Professor talks sports economics, NBA Finals

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- A Cal Poly Economics professor that worked with ESPN says NBA teams are spending too much money on individual players instead of building a complimentary team.

The Celtics really are the best team right now and that comes from the very diverse group of talent that they have, all of their players can do a lot of different things and they complement each other really well. They have their scorers, Tatum and Jaylen Brown their main scorers and then they have the players to complement that.

He is studying and teaching within the growing field called "Sports Economics” as professional sports use more financial strategies to win.

"I would break down a game into these different kind of game actions, things like rebounds from three feet or a corner, three point shot and all those things. And then I would look at basically how well those different actions complement each other.

Currently the Boston Celtics lead the NBA Finals series 3-1.

Professor Kuehn says the Celtics were the most complete team all season long, having two main scorers and their role players to play a big part in the teams success.

Denver really had that last year and they don't have it this year where Boston now is a team that has those complementary pieces and so it's kind sets you apart. I mean the two players is enough to kind of get far I think setting you apart is to bring in those complementary players.