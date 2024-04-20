Deputies investigate suspicious death in Paso Robles Friday afternoon

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office (SLOSO) received calls about a suspicious death at the 1900 block of Willow Brook Lane in Heritage Ranch and immediately investigated Friday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies found a 58-year-old man dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, explained the SLOSO.

Sheriff's deputies also found a dead 54-year-old woman who shared the home with the man, according to the SLOSO.

The woman appeared to be dead for an extended period and the cause of her death due to an unknown pending autopsy is currently under further investigation, detailed the SLOSO.

Identities for both people who died are currently pending and there is no threat to public safety at this time, reported the SLOSO.

No further information is available and the investigation is ongoing, according to the SLOSO.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, the national suicide prevention lifeline is available 24/7 via text or call at 988.