Daniel Saliganpatricio sentenced to five years four months in connection with collision that killed two pedestrians and their dog in November 2022

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Tuesday that Daniel Angel Saliganpatricio has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison in connection with a traffic collision that killed two pedestrians and their dog in San Luis Obispo in November of 2022.

Saliganpatricio had pled guilty in February of this year to two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter without any agreement on his sentence explain the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

On Nov. 21, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., Saliganpatricio was driving his vehicle around 61 miles per hour on Sacramento Drive in San Luis Obispo as he approached a 90-degree turn state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The 90-degree turn had a posted 20 miles per hour limit sign and there was no evidence that Saliganpatricio hit his brakes before the turn detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Saliganpatricio lost control of his vehicle and struck two pedestrians, 39-year-old Matthew Ernest Chachere and 36-years-old Jennifer Ann Besser, who were walking their dog, Buddy.

Chachere, Besser, and Buddy were all killed by the impact state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office. The couple is pictured below.

An investigation revealed that Saliganpatricio had been reading text messages immediately before the fatal collision detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Michael S. Frye had broad discretion in sentencing and ultimately imposed the five year four month sentence based partially on the aggravating circumstances of the incident, Saliganpatricio's lack of criminal history, and his acceptance of responsibility before the trial explain San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Family members of the deceased couple provided statements to the court and two are shared below.

Jennifer Besser's mother, Pati Blevins shared this about her daughter:

"Jenn was such a bright light, not only in my life, in the lives of everyone she met, everyone she knew. She was funny, intelligent, articulate, beautiful, kind, she was a really good person. When she met Matt, I knew she had found her person. Together, they lived a big, amazing life. They had created a healthy, active lifestyle and were always doing things together. San Luis Obispo offered them so much. It was the perfect area for them so when Matt got a job in the area in Feb 2022, they were excited to begin a new chapter. It wasn't long before they had found gyms they loved, coffee houses to enjoy, good restaurants, beautiful hiking along the cliffs, dog friendly beaches for Buddy. Jenn was really excited to share everything they had found to do and see in the area when I visited. I had that opportunity in September and Jenn, Matt and I packed so much into those 10 days together. It was one of the best trips. Jenn even wrote to her friends about what a great trip it had been. I received a thank you card from her when I got back home. That was who Jenn was. She appreciated everything and made sure she expressed that."

Matthew Cachere's mother, Linda Cachere, provided this statement about her son:

“Matt was a resilient man with great humility and a kind, loving heart. He was extremely capable and was an uplifting and inspiring role model and leader. He acted with deep moral convictions and had an uplifting strong influence on all he met, worked alongside, and played. Matt was a bright light, but never wanted to outshine others. He cared for his family, friends, team, and coworkers in genuine and significant ways. The loss of his charming smile, huge laugh, boundless sense of humor, and positive attitude will leave a deep and profound void in our hearts and lives.”

The discovery of the couple was after a thorough search of the area where Buddy was initially discovered on Nov. 22, 2022, around 4:40 p.m. and after family members reported the couple missing to local law enforcement.