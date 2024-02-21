Daniel Saliganpatricio pleads guilty to two felony counts of vehicular manslaughter Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Wednesday that Daniel Angel Saliganpatricio has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of two people and their dog struck and killed in November of 2022.

On Nov. 21, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., Saliganpatricio was driving on Sacramento Drive in San Luis Obispo when he struck Matthew Ernest Chachere and Jennifer Ann Besser who were walking their dog Buddy detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

All three died as a result of the collision and their bodies were eventually discovered in the area state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Saliganpatricio entered his guilty pleas on all charged counts without an agreement on his sentencing and therefore, the judge has broad discretion in imposing a sentence that could be up to seven years and four months in prison explain San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Saliganpatricio is currently scheduled for sentencing on Apr. 9, 2024, in Department 6 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.