SLO Police investigate cause of death after locating two missing residents and their dog

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Police are investigating the cause of death of two San Luis Obispo residents and their dog found in a creek bed area, according to the SLO Police Department.

A report of a dead dog in a creek bed near the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive first came into the police station on Tuesday, Nov. 22, around 4:40 p.m.

Police said officers investigated the scene and found the dog, but when they tried to contact the owners, they were unsuccessful. They began arrangements to bring the dog to Animal Control.

Later that evening, SLOPD said it received a missing persons report around 9:45 p.m. regarding two San Luis Obispo residents who had not arrived at their expected location in Modesto.

Along with the report, family members provided photos of the residents and their dog, according to SLOPD.

Officers said they first searched the home but found it empty, and with no signs of foul play.

Then, upon viewing the photo of the missing dog, the department said a dispatcher was able to make the connection between the earlier report of the dead dog and the dog owned by the missing residents.

SLOPD said officers returned to the heavily wooded creek bed and, after further search of the area, discovered the dead bodies of the missing residents under heavy brush.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Detectives said they are investigating the scene with assistance from the San Luis Obispo Coroner’s Office.

The department said it is investigating the possibility that the deaths were connected to a car crash from Monday night.

On Monday, Nov. 21, around 5:35 pm, SLOPD said it responded to a single car crash on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the arch end of the bridge.

A traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed. SLOPD said the driver was not suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

SLOPD and the Coroner's Office are working to determine if there is a connection between the crash and the victims; the cause of death is pending the coroner’s report.

SLOPD said if anyone has information relating to the car crash on Monday to please contact Detective Jeff Koznek at 805-594-8005 or call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 to share information anonymously.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the police department.