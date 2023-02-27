Arrest made in SLO double fatal collision investigation from November of 2022

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office has filed two felony counts of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter against a 24-year-old in connection to the deaths of two San Luis Obispo residents on Nov. 21, 2022.

The 24-year-old was arrested on these charges on Feb. 27 at 1:15 p.m. and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. His bail has been set at $200,000.

"We appreciate the patience of the community while we worked towards providing important answers to family members and our community in pursuit of justice,” said San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott. “We have been in close communication with the families of the victims throughout this difficult process and hope that they get the justice they seek and the closure they need.”

On the evening of Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, the 24-year-old allegedly sped through a curve near the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive, lost control of his vehicle, and struck and killed Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser who were walking their dog.

According to investigators, the force of the impact knocked the couple into an adjacent wooded area where their bodies were discovered under heavy brush late the next day.