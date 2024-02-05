Fallen eucalyptus tree takes out 11 electrical poles in Arroyo Grande leaving hundreds without power

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – A fallen eucalyptus tree leaves hundreds of people without power after knocking down 11 electrical poles on The Pike in Arroyo Grande on Sunday morning.

On Monday, people were waiting for their power to be renewed by PG&E and AT&T. One house was hit with damage to their garage roof, and multiple cars were damaged.

A reverse 9-1-1 call was sent out to locals to shelter in place due to the deadly down power lines. An active power line can be fatal if active.

PG&E spokesperson, Carina Corral, said crews have been replacing electrical poles since yesterday and through the night. She said they hope to have power restored by tonight.

People across the Central Coast have been impacted by power outages due to the severe storm and high winds.

For more on this story, stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4:30, 6, 6:30, 10 and 11 p.m. today.