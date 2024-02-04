Skip to Content
Estimated 25,000 customers in San Luis Obispo County without power due to storm damage

San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services
By
New
today at 6:27 pm
Published 6:35 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – There are approximately 25,000 customers without power across San Luis Obispo County Sunday evening due to storm-related damage.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, outages have been reported in adjacent counties as well.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

