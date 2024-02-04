Estimated 25,000 customers in San Luis Obispo County without power due to storm damage

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – There are approximately 25,000 customers without power across San Luis Obispo County Sunday evening due to storm-related damage.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, outages have been reported in adjacent counties as well.

At last report, there were approximately 25,000 customers still without power in SLO County due to storm damages / high winds. Unfortunately in looking at PG&E's outage map, we are in good company. Stay safe, lineworkers! pic.twitter.com/Itzp8zywK8 — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) February 5, 2024

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.