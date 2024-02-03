San Luis Obispo County prepares for atmospheric river as the National Weather Service calls it ‘life threatening conditions’

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County is preparing for the incoming torrential storm this weekend and the National Weather Service says it will have life threatening conditions.

County agencies and first responders are gearing up for heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding and possible landslides.

CalFire San Luis Obispo is up-staffing beginning today.

“We're up staffing our lifeguards, our use our members, our rescue 21 and rescue 30. They're going to be up staff the hazmat team member that will be testing the water samples if our personnel have to go in and do any swiftwater rescues," said CalFire Public Information Officer, Toni Davis.

The National Weather Service says this storm will be severe on the Central Coast.

“Wind gusts of 55 to 65 miles an hour, even locally, stronger over the higher terrain. The core of the greatest wind threat is going to be through San Luis Obispo County, Central Coast area, Santa Barbara," said National Weather Service Meteorologist, Ariel Cohen.

Experts say this may be one of the strongest storms we see in Southern California.

"Not only are the road-ways going to be flooded, but we're looking at significant landslides, mudslides, other debris flows bringing threatening conditions, life threatening conditions through passes in canyons.. for people in the mountainous areas, this is a very serious situation. We're talking about life threatening conditions. While there is some uncertainty in how significant this will end up being, there's a reasonable worst case scenario that we're encouraging everyone to prepare for," said Cohen.

CalFire crews advice people to avoid unnecessary travel during this rain system. If driving is necessary take extra precautions ensuring vehicles are prepared for the severe weather.