SLO County sues manufacturers of flame-retardent foam used at SLO Airport Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking damages and injunctive relief against manufacturers of a fire-retardant foam used at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport after elevated levels of PFAS were detected at or near county-operated facilities.

While elevated levels of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been detected, the County of San Luis Obispo details that "supplied water continues to meet both federal and state water quality standards and is safe for customers to consume".

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina after that venue was designated by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to handle Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) cases from across the country.

AFFF is a fire-retardant foam uniquely used for highly flammable fuel-based fires and is required for use at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport by the Federal Aviation Administration detail the County of San Luis Obispo in a press release about the lawsuit.

In response to your News Channel's inquiries the Federal Aviation Administration issued the following statement after explaining the federal agency does not comment on ongoing litigation:

The FAA notified airports on Sept. 13, 2023, that PFAS-free firefighting foams are now available. In May, 2023, the FAA published a transition plan for airports to use if they decide to change over to the new foam when it became available. Airports can use both types of foam until they can fully transition to the PFAS-free product. The FAA continues to recommend that they use foam with PFAS only during an actual emergency. We encourage airport operators to follow state and local requirements for containing and cleaning up discharged firefighting foam.

In 2023, the County of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department entered into a Voluntary Cleanup and Abatement Agreement with the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board in response to the detected PFAS at county-operated facilities unrelated to the airport.

San Luis Obispo County filed suit against manufacturers of both AFFF and the PFAS, a necessary component in the flame-retardent foam alleging that the manufacturers knew or should have known that PFAS are stable in the environment, resistant to degradation, persistent in soil, known to leach into groundwater, and pose a persistent threat to human health.

The complaint alleges that those manufacturers defectively designed their respective products, marketed them knowing the risk they pose to people and the environment, as well as failed to inform the County of San Luis Obispo about those dangers.

Defendants named in the lawsuit are listed below: