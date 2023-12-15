Florentino Marcelino Ramonsantiago sentenced to 25 years to life for 2021 Nipomo sexual assault

NIPOMO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday that Florentino Marcelino Ramonsantiago has been sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison after his conviction for forcible rape causing great bodily injury earlier this year.

Ramonsantiago was convicted by a jury on Nov. 3 of this year for the forcible rape of a 17-year-old on April 29, 2021, in Nipomo as well as the special allegation that his actions caused great bodily injury when the assault resulted in a pregnancy for the sexual assault survivor.

Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard said, “The sheer courage it took for this young lady to report and later detail this crime to a jury is remarkable. We are thankful to the jury for their focused attention in this very emotional and raw case and acknowledge the impact it has had on them as individuals.”