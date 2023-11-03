Florentino Marcelino Ramonsantiago found guilty of Nipomo sexual assault on Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday that a jury has found Florentino Marcelino Ramonsantiago guilty of forcible rape.

After the nine-day trial, the jury also found true the special allegation that Ramonsantiago inflicted great bodily injury on the 17-year-old survivor based on the resulting pregnancy from his assault detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

That special allegation subjects Ramonsantiago to a sentence of 25 years to life in prison before his sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 30, 2023 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court explain San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office.

According to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, jurors heard evidence of the violent sexual assault that occurred on Apr. 29, 2021, at a residence in Nipomo.

“The violence and trauma suffered by the young survivor is what one would see in a horror movie,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard. “The sheer courage it took for this young lady to report and later detail this shocking crime to a jury is remarkable. We are thankful to the jury for their focused attention in this very emotional and raw case and acknowledge the impact it has had on them as individuals.”