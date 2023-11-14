Search warrants executed at home and office of San Luis Obispo County employee on Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, investigators with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office served a search warrant at the home and office of a county employee in connection with a misuse of County funds.

The search warrants were executed on Tuesday following a County-initiated investigation about the use of County funds for personal purchases detail the County of San Luis Obispo in a press release.

According to San Luis Obispo County, evidence was uncovered during their internal investigation that was turned over to law enforcement and led to Tuesday's searches.

The employee is now on administrative leave and their identity has not been released due to confidentiality restraints regarding ongoing investigations explain the County of San Luis Obispo.

The County of San Luis Obispo detailed in its press release that it would refrain from making any additional statements regarding the incident until law enforcement's investigation is concluded.