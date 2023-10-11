Paso Robles Police investigating Tuesday morning burglary at Pour House

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Officers with the Paso Robles Police Department are investigating an early Tuesday morning commercial burglary at the Pour House on 525 Pine Street.

Around 3:32 a.m. Oct. 10, an unknown man wearing a hat, mask, gloves, and a head-mounted light kicked in the door of the Pour House then entered the business relay Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police Department, the man took 20 Pour House hats, a bottle of wine, and two bags of chips before exiting the business at 3:36 a.m. and was last seen walking south on Pine Street with a backpack.

At approximately 5:35 a.m., another person arrived at the Pour House. entered the business and took two bottles of wine and a plastic bag with unknown contents before leaving the business in an unknown direction around 5:37 a.m. relay Paso Robles Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report your information and remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.