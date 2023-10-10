Courtney Quiros sentenced to over 25 years for felony sexual assault during Paso Robles burglary

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Courtney Allan Quiros was sentenced to 25 years eight months after his plea of no contest to three felony charges including first-degree residential burglary, forced oral copulation, and sexual battery by restraint.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office details that Quiros also admitted a previous conviction in 2018 for assault with a deadly weapon, a strike under California's Three Strike Sentencing Laws, and part of the sentencing on Tuesday requires that Quiros register as a Sex Offender under Penal Code section 290.

On Feb. 8, 2022, Quiros entered a Paso Robles residence through an unlocked sliding door and sexually assaulted a woman asleep in the residence relay San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"The idea of a stranger coming into the very place we are supposed to feel safest is terrifying,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard who prosecuted this case. “What this young survivor endured not only during the crime itself, but through the prosecution of Mr. Quiros took incredible courage. We are extremely grateful for her bravery and cooperation in holding this predator accountable for his actions.”