Paso Robles man arrested for burglary, sexually assaulting women in her sleep

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A Paso Robles man was arrested Tuesday just hours after being accused of breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a woman while she slept.

Paso Robles Police say they received a call around 3 a.m. about a sexual assault on the 400 block of Kenton Court. When officers arrived, the alleged suspect was gone. A police canine was used to track the suspect down to a nearby home. The 30-year-old man was arrested and booked into SLO County Jail for several felonies related to burglary and sexual assault.

No other information was released by police. Anyone with further information is asked to call PRPD at (805) 237-6464.