The Magic Yarn Projects creates crochet wigs for youth cancer patients

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- The Magic Yarn Project is creating crochet wigs for youth cancer patients in Pismo Beach today.

Crocheters create whimsical, giggle-inducing character wigs and beanies

that invite children back into the world of imagination and play during a very difficult time.

Donors and volunteers, help by making the free wigs for families to receive.

The Magic Yarn Project is always looking for new volunteers to help crochet more magical wigs.

The event will be available from 1 pm to 4 pm.