Mid-State Fair opens up vendor application window for Mission Market Place

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair has opened the application window for the Mission Market Place which is designed to showcase locally made goods across the Central Coast.

The application will give the opportunity for over 300,000 fairgoers to become potential customers as they view showcased goods in the Mission Market Place inside of Estrella Hall during the Fair's run form Jul. 19 through Jul. 30.

While the Fair will provide the venue, its up to individual vendors to provide the product and pricing.

Each vendor space costs $435 plus 20% commission on products and services sold. Vendors that participate beyond product display by offering demonstrations, sampling, and/or product education will receive up to a $100 discount on the participation fee.

Applications for the Market are due by Wednesday, May 31 online at www.MidStateFair.com. For more information contact Teresa Dellaganna at teresa@midstatefair.com.