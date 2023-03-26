Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Pacific Premier Bank donates $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity SLO County’s Vine Street Project

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County received a donation of $15,000 from Pacific Premier Bank to create nine affordable homes on Vine Street in Paso Robles.

"As we begin construction on our Vine Street Project in Paso Robles, Pacific Premier Bank is actively contributing to transforming lives in SLO County. Habitat for Humanity SLO County is continually grateful for their ongoing dedication to affordable housing, serving the community, and creating long-lasting change,” said Nicholas Rasmussen, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SLO County.

The non-profit has built and repaired homes in San Luis Obispo County since 1997.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity including ways to volunteer or donate, visit hfhsloco.org.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

