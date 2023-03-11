Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
City of Arroyo Grande issues proclamation declaring a local emergency due to heavy rain

City of Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The City of Arroyo Grande has filed a proclamation declaring a local emergency due to rain impacts around the city limits.

The city's proclamation details, "conditions of disaster or extreme peril to the safety of persons and/or property have arisen within the City of Arroyo Grande due to severe storms".

The emergency proclamation will last for the next seven days and was signed by Whitney McDonald, the Director of Emergency Services and attested by the city's clerk, Jessica Matson.

An updated series of road closures include notable road closures across San Luis Obispo County.

