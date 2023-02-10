Search for five-year-old Kyle Doan continues: aerial search underway over Salinas River

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The search is still underway for Kyle Doan, 5, who has been missing since the January storms swept him away near San Miguel.

On Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said it will conduct an aerial search of the Salinas River north to the Pacific Ocean.

UPDATE: the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan.

Today Sheriff’s Office personnel are conducting an aerial search of the Salinas River north to the Pacific Ocean through the assistance of @slocountyoes and the @sbsheriff Air Support Unit. pic.twitter.com/yBTKm3tyx5 — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) February 10, 2023

On Jan. 25, the sheriff's office issued the following statement:

"As you know we had a massive search this weekend with 300 people involving 10 different Sheriff’s Offices around the state. We found the school ID of Kyle’s mom in the area we searched this weekend. Large parts of the Salinas River in San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties have been searched by air with the CHP helicopter and drones. Because ground searching is much more intensive and the area is so expansive, those crews have searched the San Marcos Creek and Salinas River to the northern boundary of San Miguel, an area experts believe most likely Kyle would have been found. Going forward, the searches will be on a limited, on-going basis. As the Sheriff has mentioned, we will continue the search until we’ve exhausted all reasonable possibilities of finding Kyle." Tony Cipolla, Public Information Officer for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office described the missing boy as follows: "short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes, 4 feet tall, 52 pounds. Last seen wearing black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes."

If anyone has any information that could be helpful in this search, you can call the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.