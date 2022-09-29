Pismo Beach welcomes longboard competition

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Opening day of the World Surf League's (WSL) Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic will kick off in Pismo Beach on Friday.

Organizers said the competition will be an opportunity for competitors to get their chance at joining the world’s best on the 2023 WSL Longboard Tour threats.

"Through the introduction of fresh talent we are able to continue pushing our professional athletes to compete at their highest levels,” said Kirra Seale, Senior Manager of the WSL Longboard World Tour.

Emerging talent can show out at Pismo Beach from Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, for the full schedule click here.

According to WSL, talent to look out for include current World No. 5 Kelis Kaleopa’a (HAW), Southern California’s own Avalon Gall (USA) and Sophia Arky (USA), and 2021 breakthrough competitor Keani Canullo (HAW).

According to WorldSurfLeague.com, the World Surf League is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning the undisputed World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world’s best surfers on the world’s best waves.