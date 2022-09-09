SabesWings to award country singer Toby Keith during fundraiser performance in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – SabesWings, a cancer patient support program, announced Friday that country singer Toby Keith will be honored during his performance at the organization's "Strike Out" fundraiser.

The event will take place on Sept. 18 at Rava Wines in Paso Robles as a part of a weekend-long fundraiser along with a golf tournament and other activities. For tickets and the full itinerary, click here.

Organizers said they will honor Toby Keith with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions throughout the years to cancer patient support programs.

This second annual charity fundraiser will be hosted by former MLB baseball player Bret Saberhagen and his wife Kandace Saberhagen, founders of the SabesWings charity.

SabesWings works to provide support for cancer patients and fight against "Medical Financial Toxicity," which the organization's website defines as "a severe issue for patients who cannot pay for medical bills after exhausting insurance or as a result of non-insurance."

For more information on this event and the SabesWings organization, visit sabeswings.org.