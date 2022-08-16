Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 5:34 am

SIG ALERT: Big rig hauling oranges catches fire, blocking NB 101 in Paso

News Channel 3

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - An accident involving a big rig has been upgraded to a SIG Alert on Highway 101 northbound through Paso Robles, Tuesday morning.

The accident reported near where the 101 and Highway 46 meet. The big rig, reportedly hauling oranges, catching fire and leaking fuel after crashing. The freeway has been shut down at Main Street going northbound. Ramada Drive is being used as an alternate to the 101.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
highway 46
paso robles
traffic
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content