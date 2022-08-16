SIG ALERT: Big rig hauling oranges catches fire, blocking NB 101 in Paso

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - An accident involving a big rig has been upgraded to a SIG Alert on Highway 101 northbound through Paso Robles, Tuesday morning.

The accident reported near where the 101 and Highway 46 meet. The big rig, reportedly hauling oranges, catching fire and leaking fuel after crashing. The freeway has been shut down at Main Street going northbound. Ramada Drive is being used as an alternate to the 101.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.