San Luis Obispo Public Health to host three mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in August

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health will host three free mobile vaccine clinics throughout the entire month of August.

"This marks the first time an entire family – including children as young as six months – can get vaccinated in one setting at a SLO County Mobile Vaccine Clinic," said Tom Cuddy, Public Health spokesman.

The clinics will administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses at no cost to the community. The doses will be administered as long as supplies last.

The mobile clinics will be available on the following dates and locations: