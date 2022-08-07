Cal Poly graduate, Brooks Lambertson, identified as third victim killed by lightning strike in Washington D.C. on Aug. 4

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The family and employer of Cal Poly graduate Brooks Lambertson, 29, said Saturday that they have identified him as the last victim of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C. that struck and killed three people on Thursday night.

Lambertson's employer, City National Bank, said that "Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity."

"His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country."

City National also wrote in its statement that Lambertson was a vice president managing sponsorships for the bank, and that he was in Washington, D.C. for business.

Lambertson graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in recreation, parks and tourism administration and a concentration in sports management, according to City National.

Cal Poly spokesperson Matt Lazier said "The university is saddened to learn of the passing of alumnus Brooks Lambertson, and our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."