One dead in head-on crash near Nipomo, State Route 1 back open in both directions

UPDATE 7:06 A.M. - State Route 1 has reopened after a head-on crash at Willow Road and Winterhaven Way. The crash had shutdown both lanes of the busy road after the accident at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. One person was killed in the crash and one of the vehicles caught fire.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A fatal accident is under investigation on State Route 1 in southern San Luis Obispo County, south of Oceano.

The accident, involving two vehicles, was reported around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. It was blocking both lanes of SR-1 at Willow Road and Winterhaven Way, according to the CHP website. Alternating one-way traffic control is now being allowed through the area. But traffic is very slow.

The crash happened near CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Station 22 and just under 4 miles from Black Lake Golf Resort.

This is a developing story and we have a crew headed to the scene.