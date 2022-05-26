Lynyrd Skynyrd set to return to California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to return to Paso Robles to play at the California Mid-State Fair on July 26.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's career has spanned more than 40 years, cataloging more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold, according to fair officials.

The group is best known for its platinum-certified song "Sweet Home Alabama" and self-proclaimed signature song "Free Bird."

The band most recently performed at the Mid-State Fair in 2019.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will play this year on July 26 at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Tickets go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m. The 2022 Mid-State Fair runs from July 20 through July 31, and the theme is "Full Steam Ahead!"

