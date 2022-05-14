After years of waiting skateboarders in Nipomo will have a skate park

NIPOMO, Calif.- Skaters in Nipomo have been waiting years to have their own skate park.



“We've been waiting for around seven years since I was in middle school. This, was just a type of myth that it was going to be built," said Miguel Coronel.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Saturday.



“It's expanding recreation, and that's what we want the skaters in the Nipomo have wanted a skate park and wanted a place to skate for a very long time,” said Nick Franco the Director of San Luis Obispo County Parks.

The park will also include a parking lot, restrooms and picnic tables.

Construction will start in Mid-May and expected to be completed by November.



"I don't think any of us are really ready for what's about to happen in Nipomo. A lot of these kids are going to be skating, and I wouldn't be surprised if there were pro skaters coming out of here in five, ten years," said Wyatt Russell.