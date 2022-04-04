Two-vehicle accident in San Miguel leaves one dead

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol confirmed that a two-vehicle accident in San Miguel on Monday afternoon left one person dead.

The accident was first reported just before 3:45 p.m. near Indian Valley Road and Vineyard Canyon Road in San Luis Obispo County, according to CHP dispatch logs.

While the CHP confirmed that there was one fatality, there was no additional information immediately available.

