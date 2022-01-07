San Luis Obispo restaurant month returns for 2022

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - January is restaurant month in San Luis Obispo County.

It's a chance for visitors and locals to check out tasty food and unique dining experiences in the area.

There are 43 participating restaurants this month.

Restaurants are offering their finest three-course meals with prix-fixe menus that will either range from $39-$59 per person or you could see 20% off regular menu items.

Last year, take-out was emphasized due to COVID protocols, but this year, it is up to the individual restaurants since many now have outdoor dining available.

Click here for more information.