San Luis Obispo County
Highway 1 reopens after rockfall on Big Sur Coast

Rockfall near Dolan Creek on Thursday.
Caltrans
BIG SUR, Calif. -- Highway 1 has reopened on Thursday morning.

Due to the rain Highway 1 experienced rockfall onto the roads on the Big Sur Coast.

Caltrans closed Highway 1 from Wednesday night to Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m.

The roads were closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County.

Caltrans performed emergency rockfall and debris removal during that time.

Caltrans reminds travelers to give themselves extra time traveling during this winter season and to take into account weather conditions while traveling scene byway.

For more information about road conditions, click here.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

