Dan + Shay to perform at California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The 2022 California Mid-State Fair concert lineup is beginning to take shape.

On Friday, fair organizers announced country music super duo Dan + Shay will perform at the 2022 fair as part of the yearly concert series at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

The Grammy award-winning performers of hit songs "10,000 Hours," "Speechless" and "Tequila" will perform at the fair for the very first time.

The country superstars will perform Sunday, July 24 at 7:30 pm. An opening act is expected to be announced in the near future, fair organizers said.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $125 for pit standing room tickets. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. exclusively on MidStateFair.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31.