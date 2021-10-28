City of Paso Robles breaks ground on new apartment complex

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The City of Paso Robles held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning to celebrate the start of construction for a new apartment complex.

The project, called Arrive Paso Robles, will be located at 1401 Creston Road on a 10-acre parcel just north of the Food 4 Less shopping center and across the street from Winifred Pifer Elementary School.

Arrive Paso Robles will consist of 200 apartment units ranging from one to three bedrooms and 730 to 1,350 square feet respectively.

Other amenities will include a fitness building, swimming pool, tot lots, outdoor seating, bicycle racks and pedestrian pathways connecting the complex to the nearby shopping center.

The city said rents will be posted at a market rental rate for the workforce community.

The city said the portion of Creston Road that fronts the development, from Niblick to Lana, will be widened during construction.

During this project, the portion of Creston Road that fronts the development, from Niblick to Lana, will be widened to five lanes. This includes two northbound, two southbound and one dedicated turn lane in the center. Sidewalks and bike lanes will also be added across the full length of the corridor on both sides of the street.

The Arrive Paso Robles apartment complex is expected to be complete by fall 2023. The widening of Creston Road should be completed before that.

Those who attended the groundbreaking ceremony include Mayor Steve Martin; Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon; Planning Commissioners Mark Koegler, Ty Christensen, and Field Gibson; Community Development Director Warren Frace; City staff and representatives from the contractors performing the work including Red Tail Multifamily Land Development, TK Consulting, Towbes Group, North Coast Engineering, and Spurr Co.

"We are excited to see this project and related improvements underway,” says Mayor Steve Martin. “This and similar developments will broaden our housing inventory which will improve the quality and affordability of life in our city."