State Parks warning of camping scams at Oceano Dunes

OCEANO, Calif. - If you're planning on going to the Oceano Dunes, be aware of online scams.

That's according to California State Parks which posted a warning on social media, reminding people that camping passes are $10 and are only available through their approved vendor.

To reserve a camping pass at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, you should visit ReserveCalifornia.com.

All other pass exchanges, including third-party sales and person-to-person sales, are invalid and State Parks will not permit you to camp at the dunes. ID and proof of reservation will be required, which means an invalid pass won't work.

The message State Parks is putting out to hopeful campers: book a reservation the right way, and don't waste your money.

